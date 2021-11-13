Morgan Stanley Trims TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Target Price to $100.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.
TTEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.
Shares of TTEC stock opened at $87.39 on Thursday. TTEC has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average is $100.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $1,331,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,649,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,732,915.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $364,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,550,501 shares in the company, valued at $722,913,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,108,052. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in TTEC during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TTEC by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TTEC by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TTEC Company Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
