Morgan Stanley Trims TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Target Price to $100.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

TTEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $87.39 on Thursday. TTEC has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average is $100.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The business had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $1,331,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,649,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,732,915.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $364,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,550,501 shares in the company, valued at $722,913,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,108,052. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in TTEC during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TTEC by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TTEC by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

