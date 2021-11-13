MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Releases Earnings Results

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 97.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOSY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. 243,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,398. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.14. MoSys has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOSY. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MoSys by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 68,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MoSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

