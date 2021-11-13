MovieBloc Price Hits $0.0099 on Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $66.68 million and $6.66 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00052354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.38 or 0.00221375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00086123 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MBL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,763,020,536 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

