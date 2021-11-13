MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Benchmark started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,751,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,933. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.64 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 6.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.