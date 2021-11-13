MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSM stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.18.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.52%.

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.