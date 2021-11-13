MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to Issue $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

MSC Industrial Direct has raised its dividend by 63.9% over the last three years. MSC Industrial Direct has a dividend payout ratio of 53.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

NYSE MSM opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.18.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $38,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

