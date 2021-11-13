MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €240.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €214.79 ($252.69).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €198.15 ($233.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion and a PE ratio of 91.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €193.07 and its 200-day moving average is €202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €177.45 ($208.76) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

