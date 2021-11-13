Myriad 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10,912.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Myriad coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Myriad has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and approximately $10,912.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,805,947,250 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.