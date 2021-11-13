MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Up 9.2%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s stock price shot up 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.99. 1,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 274,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYTE. Bank of America upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,483,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,039,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 337.8% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,016,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,417 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,037,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,780,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.