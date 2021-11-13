Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTRA. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.25.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $115.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.88. Natera has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,307,053.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $53,661.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 277,758 shares of company stock worth $28,730,706. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Natera by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Natera by 58.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29,992 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

