National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hydro One Limited (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hydro One in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on H. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CSFB set a C$33.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.23.

H stock opened at C$30.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.59. The stock has a market cap of C$18.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$26.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.01%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

