National Bank Financial Increases TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to $14.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TAC opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.18. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,497,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. 59.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.