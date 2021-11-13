National Bank Financial Weighs in on Tricon Residential Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tricon Residential in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. National Bank Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The firm had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.75 price objective (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.73.

TSE:TCN opened at C$18.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.96. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of C$10.70 and a 1-year high of C$18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 7.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

