National Bankshares Increases Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target to C$20.00

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.75 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $113.98 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

