National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of National Vision from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Vision from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.89.

EYE stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,878. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Vision will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

