Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Truist

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut Nautilus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nautilus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of NLS opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $264.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nautilus will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nautilus by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 55,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nautilus by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

