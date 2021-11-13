Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will report $25.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.45 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $23.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $101.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.98 million to $105.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $333.92 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $949.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,958 shares of company stock worth $778,076 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after purchasing an additional 167,962 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,578 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.14.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.