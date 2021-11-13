Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 75,179 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,308,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,091.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 310,107 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.95. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Sell-side analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NLTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,348,686 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,471.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

