Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 67.37% and a negative net margin of 92.73%.

NASDAQ NEON traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 58,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,170. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. Neonode has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 2.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Neonode worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

