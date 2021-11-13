Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.86% and a negative net margin of 344.98%. The company had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. On average, analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NEPT stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.28.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEPT. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Neptune Wellness Solutions worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

