NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.44 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will post $16.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.84 million and the highest is $19.00 million. NETSTREIT posted sales of $11.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year sales of $57.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.39 million to $61.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $77.64 million, with estimates ranging from $55.62 million to $102.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after buying an additional 2,677,940 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,608,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,220,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after buying an additional 973,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,810 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTST stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 133,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,525. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $936.46 million, a P/E ratio of 139.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 470.59%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

