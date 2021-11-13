Neutral Dollar Market Cap Hits $0.00 (nUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:nUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Neutral Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Neutral Dollar has a market cap of $0.00 and $38.11 million worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutral Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00052846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00225996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011216 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Coin Profile

Neutral Dollar (CRYPTO:nUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar’s total supply is 94,156 coins and its circulating supply is 80,058 coins. Neutral Dollar’s official website is neutralproject.com . The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject . Neutral Dollar’s official Twitter account is @havven_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Havven is a blockchain-based project that developed a P2P payment ecosystem and a stable price token. Havven project aims to solve the bitcoin issue of high price volatility through the issuance of tokens against a shared collateral pool making use of three systems. The Static Foundation Issuance is the issuance of nominees against the value of Havvens up to a static ratio. The second system, Dynamic Market Issuance is the issuance of nUSD that has a controller or decentralised exchange to safeguard that the new liquidity is placed straight into the market at 1$ per nomin. Finally the third system, Multi-Currency is the foundation plans to allow the issuance of different types of nomins.Havven uses a dual-token mechanism to provide stability: HAV, the collateral token, and nUSD, the stablecoin. The value of nUSD is kept stable by HAV holders, who are incentivised through transaction fees to provide confidence that each nUSD token is fully backed by HAV tokens locked in a smart contract.Here are the new names for the various aspects of our system: Havven payment network → Synthetix NetworkHAV (havven token) → SNX (Synthetix Network Token)nomins → SynthsnUSD, nEUR, etc. → sUSD, sEUR, etc.”

Neutral Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutral Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutral Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.