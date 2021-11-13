Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 470 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.72 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $93.70 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.56. The firm has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

