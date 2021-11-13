Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $183,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,331.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after buying an additional 566,006 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 373.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 846,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,414,000 after purchasing an additional 667,146 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,042,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,283,000 after purchasing an additional 463,362 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

