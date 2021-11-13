Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $221,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 675,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,323,000 after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,430,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 444,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,165,000 after acquiring an additional 41,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,166,000 after acquiring an additional 57,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

VDC opened at $189.91 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $190.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.61.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.