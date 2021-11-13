Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $346,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after purchasing an additional 449,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $453,685,000 after purchasing an additional 436,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $657.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $313.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $628.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.91. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $683.33.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

