Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,732 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,319,000 after acquiring an additional 697,009 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,264,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,235,000 after acquiring an additional 274,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after acquiring an additional 481,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,855,000 after acquiring an additional 100,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMRK. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Newmark Group stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

