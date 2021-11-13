Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Newmark Group worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,422,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 115,083 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 90,689 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $16.82 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

