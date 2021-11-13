Newscrypto (NWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $131.71 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001351 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $131.71 million and $12.54 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78467568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00072431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00074559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,654.08 or 0.07181729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,669.72 or 0.99792012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

