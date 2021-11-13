NewYorkCoin (NYC) Market Capitalization Tops $12.45 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $12.45 million and $106,294.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 246.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.04 or 0.00399911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000417 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

