NextCure, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.56) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NextCure in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.56) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.61). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NextCure’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

NXTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

NXTC stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. NextCure has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $14.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $177.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.20.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NextCure by 86.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 173,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextCure by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NextCure during the third quarter valued at $99,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in NextCure by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in NextCure by 93.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 35,903 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

