NFTb (NFTB) One Day Volume Hits $2.64 Million

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $49.92 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFTb has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00072257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00073749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00097227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,123.99 or 1.00445939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,605.93 or 0.07104100 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

Buying and Selling NFTb

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTb should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTb using one of the exchanges listed above.

