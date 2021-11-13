NIO (NYSE:NIO) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 103.89% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

Shares of NIO opened at $42.67 on Thursday. NIO has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 2.46.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that NIO will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $2,401,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,088 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in NIO by 651.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 549,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 476,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

