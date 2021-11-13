NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.360-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NiSource also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.420-$1.480 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. 4,483,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,825. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. NiSource has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NiSource stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of NiSource worth $23,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

