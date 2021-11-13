Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s stock price rose 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.44. Approximately 9,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 253,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

NKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $10,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nkarta by 851.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 209,133 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Nkarta by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 87,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nkarta by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Nkarta by 1,699,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 67,992 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

