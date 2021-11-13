Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Down 5.1% Following Weak Earnings

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 4,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,044,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLTH shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Nobilis Health in the third quarter worth $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Nobilis Health in the third quarter worth $236,000. AR Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nobilis Health in the third quarter worth $236,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Nobilis Health in the third quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nobilis Health in the third quarter worth $1,027,000.

About Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

