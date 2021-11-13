Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Down 5.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) were down 5.1% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 4,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,044,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLTH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Nobilis Health during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. AR Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nobilis Health in the third quarter worth about $1,027,000.

About Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

