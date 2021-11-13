Node Runners (NDR) Price Hits $82.45

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Node Runners has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $16,928.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for about $82.45 or 0.00128163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Node Runners has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00052912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.19 or 0.00224141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Node Runners

NDR is a coin. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,077 coins. Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

