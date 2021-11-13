Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 23.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 138.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOK stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

