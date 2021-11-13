Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Rating Lowered by Gordon Haskett

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00. Gordon Haskett’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.22% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JWN. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.
Shares of JWN stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,359.00, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $2,965,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $2,165,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
