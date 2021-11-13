Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Rating Lowered by Gordon Haskett

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00. Gordon Haskett’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JWN. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,359.00, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $2,965,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $2,165,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

