Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 336.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 538,794 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,330 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 68,576.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 68,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 135,107 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 148,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 101,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOG opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.42. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

