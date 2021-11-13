Northern Trust Corp Buys 605 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $11,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YMAB. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 308,601 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 179,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after purchasing an additional 178,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,536,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $128,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,209,216.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 26,111 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $765,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,111 shares of company stock worth $3,464,412 in the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.