Northern Trust Corp Has $10.83 Million Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

GEO opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

