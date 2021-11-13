Northern Trust Corp Purchases 2,244 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $11,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 202,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,687 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.27.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

