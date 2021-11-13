Northern Trust Corp Purchases 39,634 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,634 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $10,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 111.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth $482,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 17.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,697,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,632,000 after purchasing an additional 25,776 shares during the period.

In other news, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $4,611,545.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,172 over the last ninety days. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $18.62 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 123.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

