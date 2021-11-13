Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 439,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,462 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.48% of EchoStar worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SATS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 32.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,745,000 after purchasing an additional 789,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,282,000 after purchasing an additional 52,226 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 103.9% during the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,019,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 519,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 56.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 347,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 7.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 927,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 65,757 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

SATS opened at $30.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 1.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

