Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novan had a negative return on equity of 179.38% and a negative net margin of 833.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

Novan stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 195,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,040. Novan has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $126.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOVN shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novan stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Novan worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

