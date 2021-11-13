Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after acquiring an additional 304,823 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,919 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9,466.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 224,445 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.