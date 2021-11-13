Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $113.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $266.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $115.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,988,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,181,000. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after acquiring an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 460,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,654,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

