NuCypher (NU) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $600.94 million and approximately $45.52 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00052877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00227522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00088473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NU is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,335,594,832 coins and its circulating supply is 687,500,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

